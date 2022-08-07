Left Menu

McGrath plays Commonwealth Games final despite testing positive for COVID-19

In a dramatic development, Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was named in the playing eleven for the Commonwealth Games final despite testing positive for COVID-19.The toss was delayed slightly as the Indian cricket team only found about Mcgraths health status before the flip of the coin.Cricket Australia CA can confirm that cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 07-08-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 22:40 IST
In a dramatic development, Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was named in the playing eleven for the Commonwealth Games final despite testing positive for COVID-19.

The toss was delayed slightly as the Indian cricket team only found about Mcgrath's health status before the flip of the coin.

''Cricket Australia (CA) can confirm that cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19. CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today’s final against India.

''McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test. She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final,'' said Cricket Australia in a statement.

The BCCI as well as team sources confirmed to PTI that the players including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur got a bit edgy when they found out about Mcgrath.

''There was no time to react since the Indian team only found out about it at the toss. Obviously there was concern but it is the decision of the authorities,'' said a source.

The Indian team was itself hit by COVID 19 before its departure to Birmingham with Pooja Vastrakar and S Meghana testing positive at NCA in Bengaluru.

''In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, CGA and Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity, to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials.

''The CGA has maintained a comprehensive Covid-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols over and above those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee,'' the CA statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

