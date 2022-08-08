CWG women's T20 cricket final scoreboard

Scoreboard of the women's T20 cricket final between India and Australia in the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy lbw b Renuka Singh 7 Beth Mooney c Sharma b Rana 61 Meg Lanning run out 36 Tahlia McGrath c Yadav b Sharma 2 Ashleigh Gardner st T Bhatia b Rana 25 Grace Harris c Meghna Singh b Renuka Singh 2 Rachael Haynes not out 18 Alana King c Meghna Singh b Yadav 1 Jess Jonassen run out 1 Megan Schutt not out 1 Extras: (B-4 W-3) 7 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1/9 2/83 3/87 4/125 5/133 6/142 7/150 8/157 Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-25-2, Meghna Singh 2-0-11-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-30-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-24-1, Sneh Rana 4-0-38-2, Pooja Vastrakar 1-0-12-0, Harmanpreet Kaur 1-0-17-0.

India Women: Shafali Verma c McGrath b Gardner 11 Smriti Mandhana b Brown 6 Jemimah Rodrigues b Schutt 33 Harmanpreet Kaur c Healy b Gardner 65 Pooja Vastrakar c Mooney b Gardner 1 Deepti Sharma lbw b Schutt 13 Sneh Rana run out 8 Radha Yadav run out 1 Yastika Bhatia lbw b Jonassen 2 Meghna Singh run out 1 Renuka Singh not out 0 Extras: (B-5 W-6) 11 Total: (All out in 19.3 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1/16 2/22 3/118 4/121 5/121 6/139 7/145 8/149 9/152, 10/152 Bowling: Megan Schutt 4-0-27-2, Darcie Brown 3-0-19-1, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-16-3, Jess Jonassen 3.3-0-21-1, Alana King 4-0-40-0, Tahlia McGrath 2-0-24-0.

