Soccer-Marseille make winning start to Ligue 1 campaign with 4-1 win over Reims

Olympique de Marseille made a winning start to their Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday, beating visitors Stade Reims 4-1 to quell reports of discontent in their ranks. An early own goal from Wout Faes and debut strikes for Nuno Tavares and Colombian signing Luis Suarez ensured success in the first game for new coach Igor Tudor, whose arrival at the start of the game was met with a chorus of jeers from the home fans.

It came amid media reports of tensions in the dressing room and after poor results in friendly matches ahead of the new campaign for last season's French league runners-up. Faes struck out a leg to steer the ball into his own net after 13 minutes before fullback Tavares, on loan from Arsenal, strode halfway up the pitch before cutting inside to score with a right-foot shot in first half added time.

Substitute Suarez, previously on Watford's books, added two more in the last 15 minutes with another Arsenal loanee, Florian Balogun, scoring a consolation for the visitors in between. Nice's new Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsay introduced himself to Ligue 1 after moving from Juventus by equalising a minute after coming on in the 78th minute against promoted Toulouse, who had taken a 20th minute lead through Thijs Dallinga.

Racing Lens' Florian Sotoca got a hat-trick but squandered a penalty as they beat Stade Brest 3-2, letting the visitors back into the match and almost dropping the points. Sotoca had Lens 3-0 ahead by the 65th minute before Brest cut the deficit to one goal and the home side had to hold on at the end for victory.

Auxerre made a horror start to their first game back in Ligue 1 for 10 years as they went down 4-1 at Lille, who were 2-0 up inside the first three minutes. Benjamin Andre took 36 seconds to open the scoring and Jonathan David doubled the lead two minutes later. The Canadian added another before the break with Akim Zedadka making it 4-0 in the 64th minute. Gaetan Charbonnier netted for Auxerre.

Montpellier captain Teji Savanier scored twice, including the 82nd minute winner, as they edged Troyes 3-2 for their first home win since January. Fancied Stade Rennes were beaten 1-0 by visiting Lorient with new Belgian defender Arthur Theate scoring an own goal in his first match since moving from Bologna.

Cup winners Nantes, who suffered a 4-0 drubbing last weekend at the hands of Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain in the French Super Cup, kept a clean sheet as they drew 0-0 at Angers. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)