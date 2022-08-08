Left Menu

Rugby-Bok wing Arendse suspended for four weeks after red card

South Africa wing Kurt-Lee Arendse has been suspended for four weeks following his red card in the 26-10 Rugby Championship victory over New Zealand in Nelspruit on Saturday. It poses a problem for the Boks on the right wing, with Cheslin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi both out injured.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-08-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa wing Kurt-Lee Arendse has been suspended for four weeks following his red card in the 26-10 Rugby Championship victory over New Zealand in Nelspruit on Saturday. Arendse was red carded after 75 minutes following a dangerous tackle on All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett that saw the latter land on his neck and remain a doubt for this Saturday's second fixture between the sides at Ellis Park.

Arendse pled guilty to the charge, with a SANZAAR release saying the act of foul play was "reckless, highly dangerous and had a considerable impact on the victim player", and will miss the Springboks' next four matches, but will be available for the home clash against Argentina on Sept. 24. It poses a problem for the Boks on the right wing, with Cheslin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi both out injured. Coach Jacques Nienaber will name his side for the weekend clash on Tuesday.

