Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen to be India's flagbearers for CWG closing ceremony
Star paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal and world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen have been named Indias flagbearers for the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.The 40-year-old Sharath has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the mens team and mixed doubles gold and a silver in the mens doubles event. The final decision was made considering the fact that the wrestling and weightlifting teams have already left for India.
The 40-year-old Sharath has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men's team and mixed doubles gold and a silver in the men's doubles event. He will also be playing in the men's singles gold medal match later in the day. Zareen, on the other hand, won the gold medal in the light flyweight event (50kg) on Sunday.
''It is with great pleasure we announce Mr Achanta Sharath Kamal and Ms Nikhat Zareen as our flagbearers,'' Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Acting President Anil Khanna said in a statement.
''Sharath has served table tennis brilliantly all these years and his medals, including a mixed doubles gold, at Birmingham 2022 speak of the class and quality he brings to the highest stage along with his longevity.
''Ms Zareen, the reigning world champion and Team India's gold medallist in the light flyweight boxing category at these Games is one of our best talents who continues to go from strength to strength, inspiring many, including young girls in India,'' he added. The final decision was made considering the fact that the wrestling and weightlifting teams have already left for India.
