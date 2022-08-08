Left Menu

Rahul lauds India's 200th gold medal at Commonwealth Games

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:13 IST
Rahul lauds India's 200th gold medal at Commonwealth Games
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it was a glorious feather in India's cap that the country won its 200th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with shuttler P V Sindhu's win, years after late Milkha Singh had won the country's first.

Gandhi posted pictures of Singh from the 1958 event when he won the CWG gold in athletics and Sindhu with her maiden CWG gold medal.

''A glorious feather has been added to India's cap in the 75th year of our Independence!'' the former Congress chief said in a Facebook post.

''India’s 200th CWG Gold. From Milkha Singh ji to PV Sindhu, true champions have represented India at the Games. My heart fills with great pride to be a witness to this moment,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022