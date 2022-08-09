Left Menu

Szczesny latest injury for Juventus ahead of start of season

He was among a number of players substituted at halftime of that friendly match.Juventus was already without injured players Paul Pogba, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge for Sundays Serie A match against Sassuolo as well as Moise Kean and Adrien Rabiot, who are suspended.

PTI | Turin | Updated: 09-08-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 09:16 IST
Szczesny latest injury for Juventus ahead of start of season
  • Country:
  • Italy

With less than a week until the start of the season, Juventus' injury problems continue to grow as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny became the latest player ruled out of the opening match. Juventus said on Monday that tests revealed Szczesny had a “low-grade lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh” and will be out for “around 20 days.” The 32-year-old Szczesny complained of discomfort at the end of the first half of Sunday's 4-0 loss to Atlético Madrid. He was among a number of players substituted at halftime of that friendly match.

Juventus was already without injured players Paul Pogba, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge for Sunday's Serie A match against Sassuolo as well as Moise Kean and Adrien Rabiot, who are suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022