Prabhakar appointed Nepal cricket coach

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 10:28 IST
Manoj Prabhakar Image Credit: Wikipedia
Former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar has been appointed head coach of the Nepal cricket team.

Prabhakar succeeds Pubudu Dassanayake, who stepped down from the position in July to take up the head coach's role with Canada.

Prabhakar, who featured in 39 Tests and 130 ODIs for India between 1984 to 1996, has previously coached Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh Ranji teams.

He also served as the bowling coach for the Afghanistan national team in 2016.

''Seeing the interest for cricket in Nepal, their talent & skill level, I'm really looking forward to working with the Nepal cricket team to make them into a cricketing force to be reckoned with,'' Prabhakar was quoted as saying in a statement by Cricket Association of Nepal.

