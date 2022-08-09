Rugby-South Africa team to play New Zealand

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has named the following team to play New Zealand in their Rugby Championship fixture at Ellis Park on Saturday.

15-Damian Willemse, 14-Jesse Kriel, 13-Lukhanyo Am, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Jaden Hendrikse, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Ox Nche

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Jasper Wiese, 21-Kwagga Smith, 22-Hershel Jantjies, 23-Willie le Roux.

