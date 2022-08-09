Left Menu

Rugby-Cane says All Blacks know where they must improve against Boks

The All Blacks have lost five of their last six tests, and were thoroughly outplayed in the first game against the Springboks in Nelspruit this past weekend, going down 26-10 and barely throwing a punch in the contest, their biggest loss to the Boks in 94 years. "We had a good look at opportunities missed and where we can get better," Cane told reporters on Tuesday.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 18:09 IST
Rugby-Cane says All Blacks know where they must improve against Boks
  • Country:
  • South Africa

New Zealand captain Sam Cane says his side have identified the areas where they can apply pressure back on South Africa in their second Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday. The All Blacks have lost five of their last six tests, and were thoroughly outplayed in the first game against the Springboks in Nelspruit this past weekend, going down 26-10 and barely throwing a punch in the contest, their biggest loss to the Boks in 94 years.

"We had a good look at opportunities missed and where we can get better," Cane told reporters on Tuesday. "We have been brutally honest with each other and it's never personal, it's about learning off an individual's error so the team can get better as well. "We all know as a group that you can't just focus on the outcome (result), it is always the process and small steps that go into it that which gives you the outcome you are after.

"The whole role of the leadership group is massively important, I'm really stoked with the way we have been operating off the pitch. We'll keep working hard. Even though we are not happy with the results side of things, it's not through a lack of effort." Failure to win on Saturday would put coach Ian Foster, and Cane as captain, under serious pressure in terms of their future with the team. It is not, then, a good time to play the world champions in their traditional fortress.

"It's a hostile environment but we quite like playing in places like this because it tests you," Cane said. "We are a bit higher (in altitude than last weekend) and the air is a bit thinner, so it is a massive challenge. "They (the Boks) know their game really well and they execute it extremely well. There were 15 odd contestable kicks and we only took five of them. They gave us a great test at the breakdown.

"We expect them to roll out the same stuff, but we have seen some things on the tape where we can be better. We are desperate to improve."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022