NFL-Former NFL running back Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

Former Super Bowl-winning NFL running back Marshawn Lynch has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Las Vegas police said on Tuesday. Officers stopped Lynch near the Las Vegas strip for suspected driver impairment, arrested him and transported him to the Las Vegas City Jail, police said in a statement on social media.

Tennis-'She's the reason I play': Gauff praises Serena as retirement looms

American teenager Coco Gauff has credited Serena Williams and her family for paving the way for the next generation of Black female tennis players. Williams, 40, told Vogue that "the countdown has begun" towards her retirement, prompting an outpouring of praise for the 23-time Grand Slam champion for her groundbreaking impact on the sport.

Analysis-Tennis-Serena's impact to be felt long after pending retirement

Serena Williams announced her forthcoming retirement on Tuesday but even when her illustrious tennis career comes to a close her impact on the game she dominated for over two decades will be felt for generations to come. Williams, who made her professional debut in 1995 a year after her older sister Venus, has been one of the game's most marketable stars. She has a slew of corporate partners and in 2019 became the first athlete to land on Forbes' list of America's richest self-made women.

Golf-Scheffler calls LIV golfers lawsuit against PGA Tour 'frustrating'

World number one Scottie Scheffler said he was frustrated by a lawsuit brought by three LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour as they want to compete in the lucrative FedExCup playoffs even though they knew they would be banned if they joined the breakaway circuit. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones have all been suspended from the PGA Tour for joining the Saudi-backed league but are hoping for a ruling that will allow them to tee it up at the three-tournament event, which begins in Memphis this week.

Tennis-Reaction to Serena Williams announcing her retirement

Following are reactions to Serena Williams announcing on Tuesday that she plans to retire from the sport following the U.S. Open: FORMER WORLD NUMBER ONE BILLIE JEAN KING

Tennis-Osaka retires with back pain, Giorgi downs Raducanu in Toronto

Naomi Osaka retired with lower back pain from her opening match while defending champion Camila Giorgi beat Britain's Emma Raducanu on Tuesday at the Toronto Open where Serena Williams' pending retirement from tennis dominated the proceedings. Osaka, in only her second tournament back from a left Achilles injury, retired while trailing Estonia's Kaia Kanepi 7-6(4) 3-0 in her first match of the U.S. Open tune-up event.

Golf-British Open champion Smith joins LIV - report

World number two Cameron Smith has signed a $100 million-plus deal to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series in a major coup for the Saudi-backed series, Britain's Telegraph reported on Tuesday. The newspaper said the Australian, the current British Open champion, would play at LIV's event in Boston in September.

Tennis-Serena Williams to retire from playing after U.S. Open

American great Serena Williams said on Tuesday she was "evolving away from tennis" and planned to retire from the sport she dominated with 23 Grand Slam titles following the U.S. Open tournament, which begins later this month. On Monday, Williams played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition, beating Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the Toronto Open.

Tennis-Kyrgios wins to set up Medvedev clash in Montreal

Nick Kyrgios kept his recent hot streak alive with a 6-4 6-4 win over Sebastian Baez at the Canadian Open on Tuesday to set up a mouthwatering second-round showdown with world number one Daniil Medvedev. The Australian was far from his best and even suffered a rare break of serve but his booming serve and thunderous forehand ultimately overpowered the Argentine.

MLB roundup: Jose Suarez, Angels blank A's 1-0

Luis Rengifo hit the eighth pitch of the game for a home run and Jose Suarez won a pitchers' duel over fellow left-hander Cole Irvin as the visiting Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 in the opener of a three-game series Monday night. The Angels recorded the win, their third in the past five games, despite sitting out star Shohei Ohtani, who got spiked atop the left foot in a freak accident during their Sunday loss in Seattle.

