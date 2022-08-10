Left Menu

Chess Olympiad: Stalin gives away Rs 1 crore prize money to Indian teams

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday gave away a cheque of Rs 1 crore to each of the two Indian teams that won bronze medals in the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad.Stalin presented the cheque to players of the India B team Open section and India A womens team at Kalaivanar Arangam here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:04 IST
Chess Olympiad: Stalin gives away Rs 1 crore prize money to Indian teams
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday gave away a cheque of Rs 1 crore to each of the two Indian teams that won bronze medals in the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad.

Stalin presented the cheque to players of the India 'B' team (Open section) and India 'A' women's team at Kalaivanar Arangam here. The prize money is given by the Tamil Nadu government to honour the winning Indian teams and the players.

Sports Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and top government officials were present.

The Chief Minister said the international indoor sports event was successfully conducted by the state government, bringing laurels from across the world.

The FIDE Chess Olympiad was held at Mamallapuram near here. It began on July 28 and concluded on August 9.

The India 'B' team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section while the India 'A' women's side also finished third in the Olympiad on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed joy over the two teams winning medals and said it has brought accolades to the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022