Indian senior men's football team to play friendlies against Singapore, Vietnam
The Blue Tigers will travel to Vietnam on September 22, 2022, and subsequently play Singapore on September 24, and the hosts on September 27, before making the return journey back to India on September 28
The senior Indian men's football team will be back in action in September when they will play two International Friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam. The Blue Tigers will travel to Vietnam on September 22, 2022, and subsequently play Singapore on September 24, and the hosts on September 27, before making the return journey to India on September 28.
India is currently placed 104th on the FIFA Men's World Rankings, while their two opponents are placed at 97th (Vietnam) and 159th (Singapore). Having qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 almost two months back, India, coached by former Croatia international Igor Stimac, will be looking to prepare for the apex continental tournament next year.
Speaking about the two matches ahead, Stimac said, "We are happy about the upcoming challenges, and we are looking forward to maintaining the quality of performances that we have recently dished out." The coach further mentioned that efforts are being made to provide the Blue Tigers with a substantial preparatory camp. He also remained hopeful for a practice match against Kerala Blasters ahead of their departure to Vietnam.
India's FIFA Friendlies in September: September 24: India vs Singapore, September 27: Vietnam vs India. (ANI)
