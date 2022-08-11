Left Menu

Soccer-Fulham's new signing Solomon set for surgery, long spell out

Fulham forward Manor Solomon will undergo knee surgery which will rule him out for a lengthy spell this season, the promoted Premier League club's manager Marco Silva said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 19:58 IST
Soccer-Fulham's new signing Solomon set for surgery, long spell out
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fulham forward Manor Solomon will undergo knee surgery which will rule him out for a lengthy spell this season, the promoted Premier League club's manager Marco Silva said on Thursday. The 23-year-old Israel international joined the team on a one-year deal last month after he suspended his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He made his debut from the bench in Fulham's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on the opening day of the campaign last Saturday but sustained the injury during training the following day. "It's his knee... last Sunday in the session. Probably he will get surgery in the next few days," Silva told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"Then we will have more news about it and be more sure of the timeline for him to come back. "But it looks like he'll be a long time injured. Let's see, I think it's better we wait for the surgery, and after we will know more details about it."

Solomon joined Fulham after soccer's global body FIFA had moved to help protect foreign players affected by the conflict in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation", by allowing them to suspend contracts until June 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022