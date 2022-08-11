India teen golfer Avani Prashanth reaches round eight in Scotland

Golfer Avani Prashanth's progress at the Royal and Ancient's Girls Amateur championships here continued as she scored her biggest win in the Round of 16.

The 15-year-old beat the Dutch girl Fleur Van Bleek 5&4 to progress into the quarterfinals. Earlier in the Round of 32, she beat Italian Rebecca Galasso 3&2.

She will now meet England’s Rachel Gourley, who beat Spain’s Martina Lopez-Lanchares 2-Up.

Avani, playing on a Links Golf Course for only the third time, came through to the Matchplay segment after finishing in Top 64 from a field of 144 players.

With just the topper, Paula Martin Sampedro scoring 2-under for the two rounds, all other scores were over par at the notoriously tough Par-71, which is also an Open venue.

Avani shot 74-76 as she finished 14th and made the matchplay stage at the Carnoustie Golf club, considered as the fourth toughest Golf course in the world.

Apart from Avani, the event had another Indian, Zara Anand (82-82), but she got eliminated with the top 64 out of 144 making the matchplay stage, which is a knockout format.

Avani had been playing in a series of events outside India as she seeks to gain more experience.

Since May, she has played in the Queen Sirikit Cup in Singapore, the Women’s Amateur in Scotland, the Amundi German Masters in Germany on the Ladies European Tour, which is a professional Tour.

She took part in the R&A Junior event where she finished at T-21, and participated in the European Ladies Amateurs as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)