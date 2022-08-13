Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff rally to reach Canadian Open semi-finals
Romania's Simona Halep fought off a late rally from Coco Gauff to secure a nervy 6-4 7-6(2) win on Friday and advance to the Canadian Open semi-finals for a fifth time. In four career meetings, including three this year, Gauff has yet to take a set off Halep, who now awaits either American seventh seed Jessica Pegula or Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.
