Soccer-Dumfries winner gives Inter last-minute 2-1 win at Lecce
Lukaku smashed the ball into the net after Matteo Darmian deflected a superb cross from defender Federico Dimarco. Forward Assan Ceesay made a fool out of Inter's defence by skilfully scoring an equaliser for Lecce in the 48th minute from a tight angle.
Denzel Dumfries scored a last-gasp winner to give Inter a 2-1 win at Lecce in their first Serie A game of the season on Saturday. The ball bounced off Dumfries's chest into the net in the fifth minute of added time after striker Lautaro Martinez had collected a Nicolo Barella corner.
Romelu Lukaku started his second stint at Inter with a bang by scoring a brilliant header two minutes into the match. Lukaku smashed the ball into the net after Matteo Darmian deflected a superb cross from defender Federico Dimarco.
Forward Assan Ceesay made a fool out of Inter's defence by skilfully scoring an equaliser for Lecce in the 48th minute from a tight angle. Inter host Spezia next Saturday while Lecce travel to Sassuolo on the same day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sassuolo
- Serie A
- Federico
- Romelu Lukaku
- Lecce
ALSO READ
Ambitious AC Milan the team to beat again in Serie A
Belgian strikers in Milan in focus as Serie A season starts
PREVIEW-Soccer-Juventus hit reset button in hope of reviving Serie A fortunes
PREVIEW-Soccer-Return of big names will help shape Serie A title race
Soccer-Champions Milan smash four past Udinese in Serie A opener