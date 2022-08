Pablo Carreno Busta beats Daniel Evans to set Montreal final against Hubert Hurkacz

Pablo Carreno Busta continued his winning run at the National Bank Open on Saturday with an all-action semi-final triumph against ans. The Spaniard produced a stunning performance to defeat unseeded Daniel Evans 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2 to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 final.

In the two-hour, 58-minute marathon, Carreno Busta raced through the finish line by winning the final 12 points, including eight on return. "It was fun for the crowd but for me it was tough. I had a match point in the second set but he served pretty good so I couldn't do anything. When you have a match point and have to play another set, it's always hard to do it," ATP quoted Pablo Carreno Busta as saying.

"Mentally I think I was very good. Probably the beginning of the third set was the hardest part of the match. But after that I thought I had to be more aggressive, try to push a lot, try to go to the net, and it was good," he added. Carreno Busta will next face eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the final clash.

On the other hand, Hubert Hurkacz rallied from losing a see-saw first set to seal a semi-final victory against Casper Ruud at the National Bank Open on Saturday. After impressively recovering an opening set down Hurkacz make a stunning comeback and seal a place in the final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

"I was trying to stay in the game," said Hurkacz after the match when asked about the early pressure he faced on Court Central. "Casper was playing really incredible tennis and he was the better player at the beginning, especially for the first set and a half. I was trying to stay in the game and hold on to compete as good as I can," he added. (ANI)

