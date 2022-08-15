Tennis-Carreno Busta beats Hurkacz for maiden Masters 1000 title

Pablo Carreno Busta rallied from a set down to defeat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 6-3 in Montreal to claim the biggest title of his career at the Canadian Masters on Sunday.

The unseeded Spaniard jumped for joy when he broke the eighth-seeded Pole to seal the come-from-behind win in front of a packed house. "Please don't wake me up if I'm dreaming because I'm enjoying this a lot," Carreno Busta said during the trophy ceremony.

The key moment came in the deciding set when Carreno Busta broke for a 2-1 lead after a Hurkacz drop shot failed to clear the net. Hurkacz responded by bouncing his racket off the court in frustration. The point of the match came in the sixth game of the third set when Carreno Busta raced down a deep lob and hit it over his head to extend the point, which he ultimately won with a leaping backhanded volley at the net.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)