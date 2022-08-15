Left Menu

Wesley Koolhof-Neal Skupski clinch Montreal men's doubles title

The Dutch-British duo dominated the match-clinching it by 2, 4-6, 10-6.

Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski (Photo: ATP/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski clinched the men's doubles National Bank Open title on Sunday, defeating the pair of Daniel Evans and John Peers. The Dutch-British duo dominated the match-clinching it by 2, 4-6, 10-6.

The Dutch-British duo dominated the opening set but dropped the second despite clawing back an early break, setting up a dramatic Match Tie-break. The red-hot duo raced out to a 7/2 lead in the tie-break, with Skupski flicking brilliant shots on the stretch to extend their advantage. Skupski sealed the victory for the third seed with a backhand return winner down the line.

"I think we're still learning," ATP.com quoted Skupski as saying. "We've been together seven or eight months now, but it's really going well. I love being on the court with Wes, it's been a good partnership so far. Hopefully, we can just keep working, and progressing. It seems like we're going to be able to go to Turin eventually and we're looking forward to it," Skupski said of their blossoming partnership.

"It sounds very cocky but we didn't experience losing three in a row this year so far," Koolhof said. "We were doing great, playing great. We already had five titles before that three-match losing streak. If you win every match, it's tough. Mektic/Pavic did it last year. But sometimes to lose is also good to learn again. I think we found the right way again and let's keep this up towards the end of the year," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

