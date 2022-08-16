Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulates Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen for clinching gold

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated shuttler Lakshya Sen, for winning the gold medal in the men's singles category at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022. "Lakshya has made the entire country proud along with Uttarakhand. Many congratulations. Last time I said that Lakshya aim for a bigger target achievement and he has done it. You have to move forward and work hard. With the hard work you have to touch the sky," Uttarakhand CM said while talking to Lakshya Sen.

Uttarakhand CM also asked the CWG 2022 gold medallist shuttler about the preparations for the World Championship and wished him the best for the event, Dhami said," Do not stop and go further. You have to break your own record by working very hard." The World Championship 2022 is set to begin on August 21 in Tokyo.

Talking about the star shuttler's performance in the multi-sports event, Sen clinched the country's second badminton gold of the day, defeating Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the final of the men's singles category at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Sen fought brilliantly on his way to victory. He won the match by 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16. He took on the Malaysian challenge head-on and toiled his way for the ultimate prize.

Sen and his Malaysian opponent started the opening game on a mostly even note. Sen gained a slight advantage with a 5-4 lead. But Tze Yong did not give up and not only did he score points, but he also made Sen toil hard for his own points. Sen kept fighting and eventually made things 19-19. But Tze Yong clinched the first game 21-19. The next game also started off as a see-saw contest, with Tze Yong having a lead. Sen continued fighting hard for his points and made things 6-6. Lakshya's perseverance eventually took him to an 11-9 lead halfway into the game, which eventually widened to 18-9. Sen won the second game by 21-9 to set up an exciting decider.

The decider game also started on an exciting note, with both players toiling hard for points. Sen was better this time. Halfway through the game, he had an 11-7 lead, which widened to 15-11. Sen eventually swung his racket to a 21-16 win in the third game. (ANI)

