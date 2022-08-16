Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep beats Haddad Maia for third Canadian Open title; Tennis-Kyrgios opts out of Australia's Davis Cup team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Halep beats Haddad Maia for third Canadian Open title

Simona Halep ended Beatriz Haddad Maia's dream run in Toronto with a hard-fought 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory to claim her third Canadian Open title on Sunday. Halep's serving woes from her semifinal win carried over at the outset of the final as she produced four double faults and was broken in the opening game before quickly falling 3-0 behind.

Tennis-Kyrgios opts out of Australia's Davis Cup team

Nick Kyrgios has again opted out of Australia's Davis Cup team for next month's finals, leaving Alex de Minaur to lead the nation's charge in Germany. Kyrgios has skipped the team event since 2019 but would have been a strong addition given his career-best form in recent weeks which included a run to a maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon.

Tennis-Murray edges familiar foe Wawrinka in Cincinnati

Andy Murray outlasted familiar foe Stan Wawrinka 7-6(3) 5-7 7-5 in their first-round clash at the Cincinnati Open on Monday, the last big test before the U.S. Open. In the 22nd meeting between the Grand Slam champions, neither could make inroads against the other's serve in the first set until a Wawrinka double fault in the tiebreak opened the door for Murray.

Cricket-ICC must protect test, ODI formats amid rise of T20 leagues: Dev

Former India captain Kapil Dev has called on cricket's governing body (ICC) to take steps to protect the test and one-day international formats amid the global growth of lucrative domestic Twenty20 competitions. The proliferation of T20 leagues has further strained cricket's already-bloated calendar, with new competitions in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa set to begin early next year.

Golf-British Open champion Smith to miss BMW Championship with hip injury

British Open champion Cameron Smith has withdrawn from this week's BMW Championship due to a hip injury, the PGA Tour announced on Monday. The Aug. 18–21 event at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware is the second of three tournaments in the FedEx Cup Playoffs after Will Zalatoris won the first at the St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

Brittney Griner's legal team appeals against Russian drugs sentenced

The defense team of Brittney Griner, the U.S. basketball star jailed for nine years in Russia on drugs charges, appealed on Monday against her conviction for narcotics possession and trafficking. Griner was convicted on Aug. 4 in a verdict that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable". Washington says she was wrongfully detained and has offered to exchange her for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

Boxing-Broner withdraws from fight citing mental health

Adrien Broner on Monday withdrew from his Aug. 20 comeback fight against Omar Figueroa citing mental health issues. The 33-year-old American has held championships in four different weight classes and was due to return to the ring after an 18-month gap with the bout in Florida.

Tennis-Fitter Murray hopes consistency will bring seeding reward

Andy Murray said his body is feeling the best it has "in a really long time" but that he still needs to take his game up a level if he wants to compete in the latter stages of tournaments on a regular basis. Murray, who has battled through various injuries in recent years, reached the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Monday with a 7-6(3) 5-7 7-5 win over Stan Wawrinka.

WNBA-Cambage to 'step away' from WNBA following Sparks departure

Four-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage is taking a step back from the league "for the time being" and wished her departure from the Los Angeles Sparks last month had ended on a different note. "I've decided to step away from the league for the time being and I'm hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players," Cambage wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

Tennis-Hometown hero McNally battles back in Cincinnati

Caty McNally overcame leg cramps and Aliaksandra Sasnovich to secure an emotional 6-3 3-6 7-6(2) win in the opening round of the Cincinnati Open in her hometown on Monday. McNally grabbed at her left leg in pain after her first serve on match point and it briefly appeared she might not make it to the finish line.

