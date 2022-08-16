Parimatch News to Sponsor Rajasthan Warriors in Inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho Season

Latest move by online sport blog major to support homegrown sports New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Parimatch News has signed a sponsorship deal with Rajasthan Warriors, one of six teams to feature in the inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho, the country’s first-ever professional Kho Kho league, which got underway in Pune on August 14. Parimatch News recognises the potential in homegrown games and its sponsorship of the Warriors is part of the online betting major’s strategy of giving indigenous sports greater exposure, and enabling teams and athletes in leagues the opportunity to grow and aim for the bigger stage. Rajasthan Warriors kicked off their campaign against Mumbai Khiladis on August 15th. All matches, the final included, will be held in the badminton hall at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, in Mahalunge, Pune. Overall, there will be 30 league ties-with every side playing each other twice-to be followed by an eliminator, two qualifiers and the final. Ultimate Kho Kho seeks to raise the profile of and promote talent in this traditional tag game. Besides Rajasthan Warriors and Mumbai Khiladis, the league comprises Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Odisha Juggernauts and Telugu Yoddhas. Each of the franchises has drafted players from across the country. Embracing the experience that local sports offer has felt like being on a sporting journey, and Kho Kho is no exception. Parimatch News are delighted to be involved with Ultimate Kho Kho, and to sponsor the Rajasthan Warriors in the inaugural season. Parimatch News has great faith that the team will do well, and all their fans look forward to watching the action over the coming month.

