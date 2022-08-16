Left Menu

Ellyse Perry extends stay with Sydney Sixers, will lead franchise in eighth edition of WBBL

Perry is a foundation member of the Sixers, who has skippered the club in all editions of the world's premier women's domestic competition, including titles in WBBL 02 and WBBL 03

16-08-2022
Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has extended her stay with Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) club Sydney Sixers and will represent the side in the eighth season of the competition. Perry is a foundation member of the Sixers, who has skippered the club in all editions of the world's premier women's domestic competition, including titles in WBBL 02 and WBBL 03.

A product of NSW's pathways system, the 31-year-old now plays her state cricket for Victoria but said she had never considered playing for any other WBBL franchise. "It is so lovely to be able to continue at the Sixers for another WBBL season," Perry said in a statement from Birmingham where she is playing in The Hundred.

"The club has been such a significant part of my career, and I am especially proud of what the team has been able to achieve, both on and off the field, over the last seven years, especially in terms of engaging and inspiring lots of young girls and boys to be involved in cricket." "I am really looking forward to the challenge this season presents, and also the opportunity to play at home again," she concluded.

This season will see Perry and her experienced teammates like Alyssa Healy and Ash Gardner combine with a new coach for the first time in the tournament's history after long-term mentor Ben Sawyer took on the role as head coach of New Zealand and the Sixers linked with former England great Charlotte Edwards. Edwards said Perry was a natural fit to continue to lead the club.

"I am elated that Ellyse has re-signed with the Sixers and am very excited about working closely with her to return the club to the finals in WBBL 08," Edwards said. "Ellyse has been one of the world's best players for a long, long time and is part of the fabric of the Sydney Sixers. I have no doubt she will continue to lead the team by example as we look to play an attacking, exciting brand of cricket that our fans can be proud of," she concluded. (ANI)

