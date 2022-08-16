Left Menu

Excited to box in front of Indian fans in Raipur: Vijender Singh

Vijender Singh will take on Eliasu Sulley at 'The Jungle Rumble' on Wednesday at Raipur.

ANI | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:08 IST
Vijender Singh. (Photo- Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of his bout against Ghana's Eliasu Sulley, Indian professional boxer and Olympic medalist Vijender Singh said that he is excited to perform in front of Indian fans in Raipur. Vijender Singh will take on Eliasu Sulley at 'The Jungle Rumble' on Wednesday at Raipur.

"Home crowd gives a lot of support. The match will be good. I would like if youth take up boxing as a sport, be it in amateur or professional category," said Vijender in an exclusive interview with ANI. The star boxer said that he is excited for the and is in a great rhythm.

Before the match, Sulley, who is currently unbeaten in his eight matches so far, strengthened the hype for the fight by stating that he will knock out Vijender. About his plans for the bout and his opponent's verbal tactics ahead of the bout, Vijender said, "I always believe in revealing my plans through my actions, not my speech. I will show him tomorrow. We will get to know who the real king is."

"I would like if I get to fight in India, places like Bihar, West Bengal or anywhere," he added. The boxer has an impressive record of 12-1 in professional boxing and would like to continue his dominant ways. He turned professional in 2015. Singh had a twelve-match winning streak that was broken by Artysh Lopsan of Russia.

As an amateur boxer, Vijender enjoyed a decorated career. He won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He also has a bronze medal in World Championships in 2009. Commonwealth Games has also been a medal-winning event for Vijender. He has two silver medals from the 2006 and 2014 editions of the event while he won a bronze medal in the 2010 CWG held at home.

In Asian Games, he has a bronze medal that he won in the 2006 edition of the event in Doha. He followed it with a gold medal in the 2010 edition of the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

