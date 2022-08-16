Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs sign Udogie from Udinese and loan him back to Italian club

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Destiny Udogie from Udinese on a five-year deal but have loaned the highly-rated defender back to the Serie A club for the 2022-23 season, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

16-08-2022
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Destiny Udogie from Udinese on a five-year deal but have loaned the highly-rated defender back to the Serie A club for the 2022-23 season, the Premier League side said on Tuesday. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that the 19-year-old Italy youth international was signed for an initial fee of around 15 million pounds ($18.14 million).

Udogie was impressive for the Italian side last season, with the 19-year-old left back making 37 appearances in all competitions and scoring five times. Spurs invested heavily in the close season to bring in Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Djed Spence while Ivan Perisic joined on a free transfer and Clement Lenglet was signed on loan.

Antonio Conte's side are fourth in the table after two games and next host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. ($1 = 0.8270 pounds)

