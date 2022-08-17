Left Menu

Australia relocates more Afghan athletes fleeing Taliban rule

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said five Afghan families with "ties to the Olympic movement" had arrived in Australia in recent months following a 12-month project to bring them to safety. They included dual Olympian and track sprinter Yousofi, who carried Afghanistan's flag at last year's Tokyo Olympics and taekwondo Asian Games medallist Ahmad Abasy, the AOC said.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 17-08-2022 06:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 06:31 IST
Australia relocates more Afghan athletes fleeing Taliban rule
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has relocated Afghanistan's Olympic flag-bearer Kimia Yousofi and other athletes and their family members fleeing Taliban rule, officials said on Wednesday. The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said five Afghan families with "ties to the Olympic movement" had arrived in Australia in recent months following a 12-month project to bring them to safety.

They included dual Olympian and track sprinter Yousofi, who carried Afghanistan's flag at last year's Tokyo Olympics and taekwondo Asian Games medallist Ahmad Abasy, the AOC said. In all, 31 family members had arrived in Australia - the first in early June and the most recent last week.

"For the families involved, the stress and uncertainty over this time has been enormous," AOC Chief Executive Matt Carroll said in a statement. "Many have spent time in locations outside Afghanistan and it's wonderful to now have them on Australian soil. All arrived happy, if exhausted."

The AOC liaised with the Australian government to secure visas and flights for the Afghan arrivals while the International Olympic Committee provided financial support during their time in interim locations. Yousofi thanked the Australian government and the AOC, and said she hoped to compete at next year's Olympics in Paris.

"It's been a journey for me but I am very happy to be here," she said. I am essentially starting a new life here," she added in a statement. Australia evacuated more than 70 Afghan athletes, family members and officials a year ago as the Taliban swept to power.

Girls and women's sport has since been crushed by the Taliban government's hardline policies. Men have continued to play sport at community and elite level in the country but women are effectively confined to their homes by a mixture of regulation and intimidation.

Abasy said in the statement that sport was the "natural right" of every human being. "Unfortunately, now in Afghanistan, sports have a gender perspective and girls are denied the right to sports," he added.

"This is a great loss for the sport of Afghanistan and the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022