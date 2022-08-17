Left Menu

Cycling-Quintana disqualified from Tour de France for using banned substance - UCI

Colombian rider Nairo Quintana has been disqualified from the Tour de France after infringing an in-competition ban on using the drug tramadol, the world cycling governing body (UCI) said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 18:51 IST
Cycling-Quintana disqualified from Tour de France for using banned substance - UCI

Colombian rider Nairo Quintana has been disqualified from the Tour de France after infringing an in-competition ban on using the drug tramadol, the world cycling governing body (UCI) said on Wednesday. Team Arkea-Samsic rider Quintana finished sixth in the general classification in last month's Tour but analysis of two dried blood samples revealed the presence of tramadol and its two main metabolites.

"In accordance with the UCI Medical Rules, the rider is disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France. This decision may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the next 10 days," the UCI said in a statement. "As this is a first offence, Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas is not declared ineligible and can therefore participate in competitions."

Using tramadol is an offence only under the UCI Medical Rules due to the side-effects of the substance which include dizziness, drowsiness and loss of attention. They do not constitute Anti-Doping Rule Violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022