Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 18

Headlines - Ofgem director quits in protest at changes to price cap calculation https://on.ft.com/3PrKRnL - Genesis CEO exits after crypto broker took hit from Three Arrows collapse https://on.ft.com/3QsI5A2 - Sanofi drops experimental breast cancer drug after second trial fails https://on.ft.com/3poEw27 - Jim Ratcliffe declares interest in buying Manchester United https://on.ft.com/3PyDrzf Overview - A board member of Ofgem Christine Farnish has quit after accusing the energy regulator of prioritising companies over consumers. - Crypto broker Genesis will cut a fifth of its staff and replace its chief executive Michael Moro as it counts the cost of lending $2.4bn to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2022 04:40 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 04:40 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Ofgem director quits in protest at changes to price cap calculation https://on.ft.com/3PrKRnL - Genesis CEO exits after crypto broker took hit from Three Arrows collapse https://on.ft.com/3QsI5A2

- Sanofi drops experimental breast cancer drug after second trial fails https://on.ft.com/3poEw27 - Jim Ratcliffe declares interest in buying Manchester United https://on.ft.com/3PyDrzf

Overview - A board member of Ofgem Christine Farnish has quit after accusing the energy regulator of prioritising companies over consumers.

- Crypto broker Genesis will cut a fifth of its staff and replace its chief executive Michael Moro as it counts the cost of lending $2.4bn to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. - Sanofi SA has abandoned development of a once-promising breast cancer drug called amcenestrant after a second failed clinical trial, dealing a blow to its pipeline of new treatments.

- Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has declared his interest in buying English football club Manchester United if its controlling owners, the Glazers, are open to a sale. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022