PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 18

- Ofgem director quits in protest at changes to price cap calculation https://on.ft.com/3PrKRnL - Genesis CEO exits after crypto broker took hit from Three Arrows collapse https://on.ft.com/3QsI5A2

- Sanofi drops experimental breast cancer drug after second trial fails https://on.ft.com/3poEw27 - Jim Ratcliffe declares interest in buying Manchester United https://on.ft.com/3PyDrzf

Overview - A board member of Ofgem Christine Farnish has quit after accusing the energy regulator of prioritising companies over consumers.

- Crypto broker Genesis will cut a fifth of its staff and replace its chief executive Michael Moro as it counts the cost of lending $2.4bn to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. - Sanofi SA has abandoned development of a once-promising breast cancer drug called amcenestrant after a second failed clinical trial, dealing a blow to its pipeline of new treatments.

- Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has declared his interest in buying English football club Manchester United if its controlling owners, the Glazers, are open to a sale. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

