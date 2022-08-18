PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 18
Headlines - Ofgem director quits in protest at changes to price cap calculation https://on.ft.com/3PrKRnL - Genesis CEO exits after crypto broker took hit from Three Arrows collapse https://on.ft.com/3QsI5A2 - Sanofi drops experimental breast cancer drug after second trial fails https://on.ft.com/3poEw27 - Jim Ratcliffe declares interest in buying Manchester United https://on.ft.com/3PyDrzf Overview - A board member of Ofgem Christine Farnish has quit after accusing the energy regulator of prioritising companies over consumers. - Crypto broker Genesis will cut a fifth of its staff and replace its chief executive Michael Moro as it counts the cost of lending $2.4bn to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.
