Left Menu

Chelsea investigates incident of alleged racist abuse

PTI | London | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:13 IST
Chelsea investigates incident of alleged racist abuse

Chelsea has started an investigation into an incident of alleged racist abuse during its Premier League match against Tottenham last weekend, the club said on Thursday.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was reportedly abused by a supporter while he took a corner during the second half of the 2-2 draw on Sunday.

''If identified, this individual will face the strongest action from the club,'' Chelsea said of the supporter.

Chelsea said it finds any form of discriminatory behavior ''totally abhorrent.'' ''Chelsea has consistently made its zero-tolerance position on discriminatory behavior very clear,'' the club said, ''yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so-called fans,' which shames Chelsea, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters.'' AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022