2022 Para World Cup: Pistol shooter Rahul Jakhar wins gold

Represented by 14 shooters, India are one of the strongest teams at the Changwon 2022 World Cup.

PTI | Changwon | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Pistol shooter Rahul Jakhar held his nerves to emerge victorious in a shoot-off as India opened their campaign at the 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup on a resounding note by clinching three medals, here on Thursday.

Jakhar, who qualified in the second spot with a score of 574-14x, held off a determined Kim Jungam in the shoot-off (3+3+2: 3+3+0) to win the P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 finals.

Trailing Jungam throughout the final, the 36-year-old Indian kept his calm to equal the scores 20-all in the last series of the elimination round.

''It was an amazing final. I am very happy to win the gold despite facing two malfunctions. It was a good experience before the all-important World Championships in November,'' Jakhar told the Paralympic Committee of India.

Pooja Agarwal claimed a bronze with 14 points.

Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara won silver competing with a new wheelchair and new rifle. Represented by 14 shooters, India are one of the strongest teams at the Changwon 2022 World Cup.

