Left Menu

Athletics-Briton Asher-Smith calls for more research into how periods affect performance

Dina Asher-Smith has called for more funding for studies on how a woman's period can affect athletic performance after the British sprinter pulled up with cramp during her 100 metres title defence at the European Championships in Munich. The 26-year-old returned to action later in the week to qualify for Friday's 200m final. "Yeah, girl stuff, issues," Asher-Smith told British media.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 07:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 07:58 IST
Athletics-Briton Asher-Smith calls for more research into how periods affect performance

Dina Asher-Smith has called for more funding for studies on how a woman's period can affect athletic performance after the British sprinter pulled up with cramp during her 100 metres title defence at the European Championships in Munich. Asher-Smith pulled up midway through Tuesday's race with cramp in her calf and finished last. The 26-year-old returned to action later in the week to qualify for Friday's 200m final.

"Yeah, girl stuff, issues," Asher-Smith told British media. "It's something more people need to research from a sports science perspective, because it's absolutely huge. "Women don't talk about it either. We see girls that have been consistent have a random dip. Behind the scenes they are really struggling, while everyone is thinking, 'What's that? That's random'. We just need more funding.

"I feel like if it was a men's issue there would be a million different ways to combat things. But with women there just needs to be more funding in that area." Tennis world number one Iga Swiatek had also addressed the issue at this year's French Open, saying advances in medicine and technology can provide solutions to women athletes.

New Zealand's world number four women's golfer Lydia Ko was praised online during the Palos Verdes Championship earlier this year after she openly discussed suffering back problems during the tournament due to her period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
4
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022