Knight to miss India series after undergoing hip surgery

England skipper Heather Knight will miss the home series against India next month as she has undergone a hip surgery and is likely to remain out of action till the end of the year.

Knight, who is missing out on the ongoing season of The Hundred, is also likely to be ruled out of the Women's Big Bash to be played in October.

''Surgery (tick) I've had a little clean out of my hip to get me back and running soon,'' Knight wrote on her Twitter on Friday alongside a picture of her in the hospital.

''Unfortunately it rules me out of the India series and the WBBL, but I'm aiming to be back by the end of the year. Time to make the most of a bit of time away and bring on the rehab!'' she added.

The 31-year-old had injured herself during the first T20I against South Africa in July. She had to take injections on her hip joint for the pain during the series.

Although Knight was part of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games squad, she didn't play a single game. Nat Scriver led the English side, which failed to finish on the podium at home.

India and England are scheduled to play a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting September 10.

