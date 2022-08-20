Left Menu

Thakur takes three wickets as India bowl out Zimbabwe for 161

PTI | Harare | Updated: 20-08-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 15:58 IST
Thakur takes three wickets as India bowl out Zimbabwe for 161
ZIM v IND Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Pacer Shardul Thakur snapped three wickets as India dismissed hosts Zimbabwe for 161 in the second ODI here on Saturday.

Thakur, who came in place of fellow quick Deepak Chahar, was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with figures of 3 for 38 in seven overs.

All other Indian bowlers picked a wicket each.

Sean Williams top scored for the home team with a run-a-ball 42. Ryan Burl also contributed with an unbeaten 39.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe: 161 all out in 38.1 overs (Sean Williams 42, Ryan Burl 39 not out; Shardul Thakur 3/38).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
3
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022