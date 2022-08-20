Scoreboard: 2nd ODI between India and Zimbabwe

Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club here on Saturday.

Zimbabwe Takudzwanashe Kaitano c Samson b Siraj 7 Innocent Kaia c Samson b Thakur 16 Wesley Madhevere c Samson b Prasidh 2 Regis Chakabva c Shubman Gill b Thakur 2 Sikandar Razac Ishan Kishan b Kuldeep Yadav 16 Sean Williams c Dhawan b Deepak Hooda 42 Ryan Burl not out 39 Luke Jongwe b Thakur 6 Brad Evans b Axar 9 Victor Nyauchirun out (Siraj/Samson) 0 Tanaka Chivanga run out (Kuldeep/Prasidh) 4 Extras: (LB-4, W-14) 18 Total: (All out in 38.1 Overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-27, 3-29, 4-31, 5-72, 6-105, 7-129, 8-149, 9-156, 10-161.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 8-2-16-1, Prasidh Krishna 6.1-1-28-1, Shardul Thakur 7-0-38-3, Axar Patel 7-1-22-1, Kuldeep Yadav 8-0-49-1, Deepak Hooda 2-0-6-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)