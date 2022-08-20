National junior tennis: Krish Tyagi, Vaishnavi Adkar emerge champions

Left Menu

Sixth-seeded Krish Adhar Tyagi of Karnataka and second-seeded Vaishnavi Adkar of Maharashtra won the boys and girls titles respectively in the Tennishub-National Junior under-18 Clay Court Tennis Championship 2022 here on Saturday.Tyagi pulled off an upset, beating the No.1 seed Denim Yadav of Madhya Pradesh 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Sixth-seeded Krish Adhar Tyagi of Karnataka and second-seeded Vaishnavi Adkar of Maharashtra won the boys and girls titles respectively in the Tennishub-National Junior under-18 Clay Court Tennis Championship 2022 here on Saturday.

Tyagi pulled off an upset, beating the No.1 seed Denim Yadav of Madhya Pradesh 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. After starting badly and going 1-4 down quickly to lose the opening set 3-6, the Karnataka lad bounced back strongly to surprise his highly-rated opponent.

In the girls final, Vaishnavi Adkar played superbly to demolish the top-seed Suhitha Maruri of Karnataka 6-3, 6-1 in the final to lift the title. The winners received 200 AITA points while runners-up received 150 points. TNTA honorary secretary Premkumar Karra and TNTA joint secretary B Venkatesh presented the prizes. Other results (finals): Boys doubles: Vansh Nandal (Haryana) and Denim Yadav beat S Kavin Karthik and V Rakshak Tarun (TN) 6-4, 6-3.

Girls doubles: Ruma Ashutosh Gaikaiwari and Madhurima Sangramsingh Sawant (Maharashtra) beat Asmi Nihar Adkar and Vaishnavi Adkar (Maharashtra) 6-1, 1-6, 10-8.

