Chelsea bans supporter for allegedly racially abusing Son
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Chelsea has banned a season-ticket holder indefinitely for alleged racist abuse directed at Son Heung-min during the match against Tottenham in the Premier League, the club said Saturday.
Son, the South Korea forward, was subjected to abuse from a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge in the 2-2 draw last Sunday.
Chelsea has concluded an investigation by issuing a ban.
Chelsea has previously handed out life bans to supporters found guilty of racial abuse at its ground.
The Blues took their latest initiative in the long-running "No To Hate" campaign before Sunday's game, taking steps to make it easier for spectators to report alleged abuse.
The back of every seat at Stamford Bridge now has instructions on how to report incidents of abuse, either by text message or by barcode on a smartphone.
Chelsea believe that identifying a specific seat from which incidents either happen or are reported will help increase the chances of individuals being caught.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Blues
- Son Heung-min
- South Korea
- Chelsea
- Tottenham
- No To Hate
ALSO READ
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's 1st
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's 1st
NASA's ShadowCam heading to Moon aboard South Korea's first lunar orbiter 'Danuri'
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more