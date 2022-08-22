Left Menu

Soccer-Bennacer goal earns AC Milan 1-1 draw at Atalanta

Italian champions AC Milan were held to a 1-1 Serie A draw at Atalanta on Sunday as Ismael Bennacer cancelled out an early goal by the hosts in Bergamo. After an even start to the match, Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with a powerful left-foot finish from the edge of the box.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 03:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 03:07 IST
Soccer-Bennacer goal earns AC Milan 1-1 draw at Atalanta
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italian champions AC Milan were held to a 1-1 Serie A draw at Atalanta on Sunday as Ismael Bennacer cancelled out an early goal by the hosts in Bergamo.

After an even start to the match, Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with a powerful left-foot finish from the edge of the box. Milan midfielder Bennacer scored the equaliser from a corner by Alexis Saelemaekers in the 68th minute, shooting through the Atalanta defenders and into the net off the post.

Milan dominated possession and had more attempts on goal but failed to make them count. "I think we could have done better, we could have tried to win this match. It was difficult to find room, Atalanta were compact," Bennacer told DAZN.

The hosts were pleased with their performance. "We played against the Italian champions and we need to be satisfied. We start again from here and we have proven that we can play at this level against the strongest also this year," Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic told DAZN.

Milan host Bologna on Saturday and Atalanta travel to Verona on Sunday. Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice as hosts Napoli breezed past Serie A rookies Monza 4-0 earlier on Sunday to secure their second win of the season.

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final; Soccer-Arsenal maintain perfect start, Kane sets record in Spurs win and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022