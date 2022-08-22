Left Menu

Gill smashes maiden international hundred, takes India to 289 for eight

PTI | Harare | Updated: 22-08-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 16:47 IST
Gill smashes maiden international hundred, takes India to 289 for eight
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill was all class on way to his maiden international hundred, taking India to 289 for eight in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe here on Monday.

Gill (130 off 97 balls) shared a 140-run stand with Ishan Kishan (50 off 61) who eventually got run out in a rather unusual fashion.

Opting to bat for the first time in the series, India did not have the most fluent of starts as they struggled to 63 for one in 15 overs.

Both the seasoned openers -- skipper K L Rahul (30 off 46) and Shikhar Dhawan (40 off 68) -- would be disappointed at not being able to convert their starts.

Coming back from a long injury break, Rahul had an ideal opportunity to get back into groove ahead of the Asia Cup T20. He played on to a length ball off medium pacer Brad Evans who ended up taking five wickets for the first time.

The first hour has proved to be tricky for the batters here but with so much experience under their belt, both Dhawan and Rahul should have gone on to make big ones.

Barring the stand between Gill and Kishan, not much stood out from the Indian innings.

Gill, who made his ODI comeback with the series against the West Indies, was a treat to the eye during his innings comprising 15 fours and a six. The 22-year-old played shots all around, with his straight drives and cover drives standing out.

Gill had a few nervous moments in the 90s before he reached the milestone.

Evans appealed for a close leg before call but the DRS was turned down after UltraEdge showed that the ball touched Gill's bat before thudding into the pads. On the same ball however, Kishan was run out at the other end after he left his crease for a quick single, but Gill was preoccupied with the appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022