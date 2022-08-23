Left Menu

Rugby-Worcester owners seek 'best solution' in bid to avoid administration

"We continue to work closely with HMRC, Premiership Rugby, the RFU and DCMS to find the best solution to the situation."

Worcester Warriors owners said they were reviewing their options and looking for the "best solution" amid financial turmoil at the club that could result in administration. The Premiership Rugby side are hoping to avoid entering administration following a winding-up petition over unpaid tax issued by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) last week.

"There has been much speculation and rumour circulating in the media and among our supporters about the future of Worcester Warriors," owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham said in a statement. "We continue to work closely with HMRC, Premiership Rugby, the RFU and DCMS to find the best solution to the situation."

The club earlier said that the last two years had been extremely challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in the cost of living, adding that they had lost revenue because a high number of matches were played behind closed doors. "We are now working through a number of options with our advisors. These include solutions for keeping rugby at Sixways and we will communicate further as soon as a decision has been finalised," said the owners.

If unsuccessful, Worcester, who finished 11th last season, could become the first Premiership club to enter administration since Richmond in 1999.

