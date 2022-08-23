Left Menu

Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC ease past Indian Air Force 4-0

Faisal Ali and Sivasakthi were the other scorers on the day as the Blues enjoyed a great day at the office.

Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna (Photo: Indian Super League/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna found themselves on the scoresheet again as Bengaluru FC recorded a commanding 4-0 win over Indian Air Force FT at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday. Faisal Ali and Sivasakthi were the other scorers on the day as the Blues enjoyed a great day at the office.

Krishna and Chhetri showed signs of an understanding straight away in the game as the two combined to carve out an opening just five minutes into the game, but the final pass just evaded the BFC captain. Another new signing Aleksander Jovanovic though provided an inch-perfect diagonal ball to Krishna who controlled it beautifully, escaped his marker and scored past the Indian Air Force goalkeeper to give Bengaluru FC the lead in the 8th minute.

Bengaluru FC had Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to thank to keep the scores level as he made a fine save from Aqib in the 21st minute. Two minutes later, Chhetri squeezed in a cross from Prabir Das to make it 2-0 in Bengaluru FC's favour. The Blues had no problems preserving the lead going into the interval, Simon Grayson freshened up the team early on in the second half and Ali who came on from Krishna made an instant impact as he scored Bengaluru FC's third goal after he was fed by Udanta Singh in the 68th minute.

Sivasakthi then rounded off a fine evening for the Blues by adding a fourth goal in stoppage time after a brilliant through ball from Suresh Singh Wangjam. Grayson's side will now get a week-long break before returning to the field against fellow Hero ISL side FC Goa next Tuesday. (ANI)

