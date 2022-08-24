Greece Cricket Goes Global Signs Pacific Star Sports as Commercial Partner

Hellenic Cricket Federation (HCF), a member of the European Cricket Council since 1996 and an Associate ICC Member since 2017, has decided to onboard Pacific Star Sports as their commercial partner for the next 10 years.

Greece, the country that birthed the Olympics, also has cricketing going back two centuries. Corfu, the home of cricket in Greece, is set to celebrate the 200th year of cricket on the island through a launch of the International T10 event in partnership with Pacific Star Sports.

In partnership with Pacific Star Sports, HCF would also be introducing new 10 overs and 20 overs cricket in the country titled Olympia T10 & Olympia T20.

The partnership is exclusive with a vision of building cricketing culture across Greece and creating and cultivating interest amongst new fans & players.

Pacific Star Sports has will be working with ITW Universe as the partner to execute & manage the Olympia T10 & Olympia T20 events.

Mr. Kyriakos Katsoras, the president of HCF said, ''We welcome Pacific Star Sports as our partner. They have a vision of building new cricket tournaments in the country, which aligns with our vision for Cricket in Greece. We look forward to a great partnership.'' Mr. Ali Akbar Khan, Director of Pacific Star Sports (PSS) said, ''Greece has one of the oldest cricketing cultures in Europe with clubs from the 19th century still playing cricket in Corfu. We look forward to working closely with HCF and adding to that legacy by introducing new domestic & international tournaments in Greece.'' Both parties would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the architect of this deal Mr. Nicolas Fournarakis, Development Consultant of HCF for his continuous efforts over the past months.

HCF is excited about the partnership and looks forward to providing more information regarding the upcoming tournaments.

About Greece Cricket The national cricket team of Greece is run by the Hellenic Cricket Federation, which joined the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 1995 as an affiliate member and in 2017 as an associate member. At the 1990 European Cricketer Cup in Guernsey, Greece made its debut on the international stage. Since then, it has participated frequently in ECC competitions.

The business partnership with Pacific Star Sports was one of the board's first significant moves. The board will work with Pacific Star Sports, a commercial partner located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to bring Greece cricket back to its previous splendor.

For more information please visit https://www.cricket.gr/en/ About Pacific Star Sports (PSS) which concentrates on producing extremely exciting sporting events. They collaborate closely with brand owners, governments, and organizations to develop brands that reach out to all sports enthusiasts through creative, specific, and scalable sports initiatives, so opening up a world of opportunity.

For more information please visit: https://pacificstarsports.com/ About ITW ITW is one of the world's leading sports, entertainment, media, and lifestyle consulting firms, with its global footprint spread across four continents and a dozen offices. With offerings that cover the entire value chain from on-ground sports properties to digital-first media plans, the ITW Universe offers marketing solutions for every budget and every niche. ITW's reputation and penchant for disruptive business solutions have changed the game for how brands view the platforms of sports, entertainment, and media with a vision for out-of-the-box, integrated strategic marketing solutions turbocharged by emerging and future technologies.

For more information, visit https://itwglobal.com/

