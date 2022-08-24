Left Menu

Cycling-Olympic champion Archibald describes trying in vain to save partner after cardiac arrest

Double Olympic champion Katie Archibald has described how she tried desperately to save her partner Rob Wardell after he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at their home early on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 15:34 IST
Cycling-Olympic champion Archibald describes trying in vain to save partner after cardiac arrest
Katie Archibald Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Double Olympic champion Katie Archibald has described how she tried desperately to save her partner Rob Wardell after he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at their home early on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Archibald, who won team pursuit gold at the 2016 Rio Games and the Madison in Tokyo alongside Laura Trott, described her devastation after Wardell, 37, died two days after winning Scottish MTB XC Championships.

"I think you've heard that Rab died yesterday morning. I still don't understand what's happened; if this is real; why he'd be taken now -- so healthy and happy," Archibald posted on Twitter. "He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed. I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn't bring him back.

"Mine stopped with it. I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he's gone. I can't describe this pain." Wardell, a former Commonwealth Games cyclist, appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday evening, just hours before his death, describing how he had won the title at Kirroughtree Forest on Sunday despite enduring three punctures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022