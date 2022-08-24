Left Menu

Tennis-Former No.1 Kerber announces pregnancy, to miss U.S. Open

The left-handed Kerber, 34, last played at Wimbledon where she lost in the third round to Belgium's Elise Mertens. She won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2016 before lifting the U.S. Open the same year to climb to the top of the women's world rankings.

Reuters | Cincinnati | Updated: 24-08-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 16:39 IST
She won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2016 before lifting the U.S. Open the same year to climb to the top of the women's world rankings. Two years later she won the grasscourt major at the All England Club for her third major title.

"I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn't a fair competition," Kerber said in a cheeky post on Twitter on Wednesday. "For the next months, I will take a break from travelling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it's for the best possible reason! I will miss all of you."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

