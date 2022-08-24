Final match of Kashmir Premier League brings cheer for sports lovers in Valley

The final cricket match of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) brings cheer to sports lovers, especially energetic cricketers of the Valley. The 5th edition of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2022 concluded today in a beautiful atmosphere and attracted a good number of cricket lovers to watch this thrilling final match of (KPL).

This Kashmir Premier League (KPL) was organized by the Indian Army with civil administration support and Wednesday's final match was played between famous cricket teams of Anantnag and Baramulla districts at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. "Our players have got a boost through the tournament. We are playing on a pitch today so it is a good initiative because we used to play on matting," Ajaz Kant, Team Manager told ANI.

"This is a great step from the army side that they did this tournament and the players got a chance to move forward," said Hilal Ahmad Wani, senior cricketer.For the promotion of cricket and providing a proper platform to the youths of the Valley, such types of big tournaments are very important. Because when they will get this type of chance then it's possible for them to show their hidden talent. "First of all, I want to thank the Indian Army for to organise this tournament. This is a very good and very big initiative on behalf of the government," said one of the players of the team, Sarwar Bhat.

The motive of this KPL is to engage youths in sports activities and stay away from other bad activities like drugs thus enabling youths to remain physically fit which also helps these youths for better future. The League also provides exposure to these youths as they interact with new teams and get more experience. The youths are having talent but do not have a proper platform with good facilities therefore such types of tournaments provide them with ample opportunities. So they get more experience by playing matches with other teams under the supervision of professionals and experts of crickets which will help them to build their future.

The energetic players who participated in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) was very excited and thankful to the Indian army and other organizers including the authorities of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket association (JKCA) who supported them and provided this opportunity to play the final match of this league in Sher-i- Kashmir Cricket Stadium Srinagar where a good number of international matches have been played before the 90s. (ANI)

