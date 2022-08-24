Left Menu

BCCI announces India A squad for four-day matches against New Zealand A

New Zealand A will tour India for three four-day matches and as many one-day games.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 20:23 IST
BCCI announces India A squad for four-day matches against New Zealand A
Priyank Panchal (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the India A squad for the four-day matches against New Zealand A starting next month. New Zealand A will tour India for three four-day matches and as many one-day games.

The red-ball matches will be held in Bengaluru and Hubli. Squads for the white-ball games to be played in Chennai will be announced later. India batter Priyank Panchal will lead the side, Ranji Trophy sensations Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sarfaraaz Khan also booked their places in the team.

Earlier on Thursday, New Zealand Cricket announced the A squad for the India tour. The A squad featuring seven players with international experience has been selected to tour India for red and white ball fixtures in September. Alongside the players with full international experience, the squad also features five players with a chance to represent New Zealand A for the first time: Chad Bowes, Matt Fisher, Ben Lister, Robbie O'Donnell and Joe Walker.

Wellington Firebirds pace-bowler Logan van Beek returns to the NZ A programme after stints with the Netherlands, with the ICC eligibility rules allowing him to play for both sides concurrently. Tom Bruce (Central Districts) and Robbie O'Donnell (Auckland) have been named co-captains for the tour which departs on Friday, August 26.

India A squad for four-day matches: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraaz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal and Arzan Nagwaswalla. New Zealand A Squad: Tom Bruce (captain), Robbie O'Donnell (captain), Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Cameron Fletcher (wk), Ben Lister, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Sean Solia, Logan van Beek and Joe Walker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022