Shubman Gill to play for Glamorgan for remainder of County season

According to ESPNCricinfo, Gill will be playing the remainder of the 2022 County Championship for Glamorgan.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 22:39 IST
Shubman Gill (Photo: Shubman Gill/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India batter Shubman Gill will be playing for Glamorgan for the remainder of the County Championship season joining a host of Indian players led by Cheteshwar Pujara. Gill, who had won two back-to-back Player of the Series awards in ODIs against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, has so far represented Men in Blue in 11 Tests and 9 ODIs.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Gill will be playing the remainder of the 2022 County Championship for Glamorgan subject to visa approval. Glamorgan plays in Division 2 of English county. In the current season, Mohammed Siraj (Warwickshire), Navdeep Saini (Kent), Pujara (Sussex), Krunal Pandya (Warwickshire), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex), Washington Sundar (Lancashire) all the Indian players have played in the first-class competitions.

Gill will be the third Indian to wear the Glamorgan jersey after former India head coach Ravi Shastri played for the team from 1987-1991 and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in the year 2005 don the jersey of the English County club. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

