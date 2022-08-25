Left Menu

British Open champion Smith set to play 2 Australian events

British Open champion Cameron Smith is set to return home to play for the first time since 2019 when he contests the Australian Open and Australian PGA golf tournaments later this year.Smith will be OK to play in both regardless of whether he joins the rival LIV Golf series, as he has been rumored to do.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 25-08-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 09:19 IST
British Open champion Smith set to play 2 Australian events
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

British Open champion Cameron Smith is set to return home to play for the first time since 2019 when he contests the Australian Open and Australian PGA golf tournaments later this year.

Smith will be OK to play in both regardless of whether he joins the rival LIV Golf series, as he has been rumored to do. Unlike the PGA Tour, which has suspended players who have competed in the LIV series, the PGA Tour Australasia has no policy against its members playing other tours.

The Australian Open, to be played concurrently with the Women's Australian Open, is scheduled for Dec. 1-4 at Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne. The Australian PGA is set for Nov. 24-27 at Royal Queensland in Brisbane.

Smith, who was born in Brisbane, won the Australian PGA titles in 2017 and 2018.

"I've had an unbelievable year and to be coming home to play tournaments is the icing on the cake," Smith was quoted as saying Thursday by tournament officials. "I'm so excited to see friends and family again. Some of them I haven't seen for years now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022