Left Menu

Tennis-Broady urges Grand Slams to bar late withdrawals from main draw

Reuters | Cincinnati | Updated: 25-08-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 10:14 IST
Tennis-Broady urges Grand Slams to bar late withdrawals from main draw
Liam Broady Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Britain's Liam Broady called for Grand Slams to enact a rule prohibiting players from making late withdrawals from the main draw, adding that his comments were not aimed at Novak Djokovic. Broady, who is seeded 25th in qualifying for the U.S. Open and beat American Murphy Cassone on Tuesday, said last-minute withdrawals caused players ranked close to the cut-off mark for Grand Slam main draws to needlessly go through qualifying.

The U.S. Open main draw will be announced later on Thursday, and subsequent withdrawals will require the draw to be reshuffled, with the vacated spots going to "lucky losers". "There should be a rule against late withdrawals from slams when you know you aren't going to play," Broady wrote in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Really tough on number 1 seeds in slam qualifying seeing players they know aren't playing on the main draw list but still having to go through qualifying." Djokovic, who has refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine, appears set to miss out on the tournament due to current U.S. rules that require travelers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the United States.

Djokovic was also unable to defend his Australian Open crown this year after being deported from the country over his vaccination status in January. He so far remains on the entry list for the U.S. Open, which runs Aug. 29-Sept. 11. Broady later explained his tweet was not about Djokovic, saying he had no issues with the Serbian hanging on to his spot out of a belief he would be able to play in the tournament.

"This tweet isn't about ND," Broady said in a reply to a Djokovic fan. "It's about players who KNOW way before the withdrawal deadline and still don't do it due to lack of caring. "It can cost the guy one out of the main draw a lot of money as qualifying isn't guaranteed...

"I think ND still believes there's a chance he plays. Totally fine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022