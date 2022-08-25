Left Menu

PTI | Winston-Salem | Updated: 25-08-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 10:58 IST
Van De Zandschulp reaches Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals
Botic Van de Zandschulp Image Credit: Wikipedia
Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands cruised into the Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals, beating Spain's Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3 in the U.S. Open tune-up event.

Dominic Thiem didn't have it as easy, falling to Britain's Jack Draper 6-1, 6-4 victory at Wake Forest University in the third round.

The second-seeded Van de Zandschulp advanced to play 10th-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France, a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.

Thiem, playing in his first tournament on American soil since winning the 2020 U.S. Open, had reached the third round after top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria retired in round two because of dizziness.

In other matches, fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy of the United States beat No. 14 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (3) in the match of the day. Cressy, who had a 47-25 edge in winners, moved on to face France's Adrian Mannarino, who cruised past eighth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-3, 6-3.

France's Richard Gasquet will face Serbia's Laslo Djere in the round of eight. Gasquet defeated American Steve Jonson 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3, while Djere moved on with a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (9), 6-3 win over Australia's Jason Kubler.

